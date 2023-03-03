Today's Talker: What's the most popular Girl Scout cookie?

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker!

Disney's classic theme park attraction "The Haunted Mansion" comes alive in a new teaser trailer for this summer's movie version. The film title drops the, "The," going simply by "Haunted Mansion." It follows a mother-son duo, played by Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillion.

They enlist a group of so-called spiritual experts to help evict a gaggle of supernatural squatters from their new haunted home.

The film also stars Owen Wilson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Dan Levy, Danny Devito, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Leto, and others. It arrives in theaters on July 28th.

It's officially girl scout cookie season and the search traffic for the popular cookies has been going through the roof.

Google shared the most searched cookie for every state in the U.S. for the past week. Coming in at number one are Raspberry Rally's and it's even a favorite right here in Wisconsin. Back in August of last year, we tried them for the first time on-air. Here's a look at what we thought.