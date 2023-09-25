Today's Talker: Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL, Apple Music, and ROC Nation have announced the halftime entertainment for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas.

8-time Grammy Award winner Usher will lead the highly-anticipated halftime show from Allegiant Stadium. Usher currently has a residency in Las Vegas at the MGM Hotel and Casino.

In an interview with Apple Music, Usher talked about getting the call from Jay-Z.

The Super Bowl halftime slot is one of the top-viewed television events of the year.

Super Bowl 58 will take place on February 11th, 2024 (with or without the Green Bay Packers).