Today's Talker: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) reaches No. 1, Lionel Messi practices in Miami

We are talking about both the entertainment industry and the sports industry.

Taylor Swift album reaches No. 1:

Taylor Swift is certainly living in her "Eras" era, all while cementing herself as a musical icon. According to Billboard, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" is the pop star's 12th album to reach number one. That's the most by any female artist ever. The previous record holder was Barbra Streisand, who had 11.

Swift is also the first living artist in almost 60 years with four albums in the top 10 at the same time. She is also the first woman and living soloist to have 11 albums concurrently charting on the Billboard 200 chart.

Lionel Messi practices with Inter Miam:

Soccer fans' excitement is building in South Florida, as Lionel Messi's practices with Inter Miami for the first time. The 36-year-old Argentinian star is reportedly earning between $50 and 60 million a year.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest to ever play the game, seats for his first match are listed for as much as $19,000. Fellow soccer legend David Beckham, a co-owner of Messi's new Miami team, was there to watch his first practice.

Messi's debut game will be Friday night at DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale.