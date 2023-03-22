Today's Talker: Shaquille O'Neal explains why he's in the hospital

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker and we have a few trending stories.

Engineers at Columbia University used a 3D printing machine and laser technology to whip up a seven-ingredient vegan cheesecake. That's according to a study published Tuesday in the Journal NPJ Science of Food.

Researchers say the experiment was a step toward making it practical to use 3D printing in mechanically-assembled food.

One of the co-authors of the study says if food made by a 3D machine and a laser seem off-putting, it shouldn't be because it's much like using an oven or microwave to cook food.

"Don't worry... I'm fine."

That's the message Shaquille O'Neal is sending his fans after many of them became worried when they saw on a social media post that he was in the hospital.

The NBA legend took to Instagram Monday thanking everyone for their concern. While assuring them he's okay. He wrote in part quote "Just had to get some BBL work done aka #hipreplacement. But yes I am fine no need to worry."

For those of you who don't know, BBL stands for "Brazilian butt lift."

Shaq's reassuring post came after he tweeted a photo of himself hooked up to machines in a hospital bed over the weekend.

A Mequon man is getting definite husband points after he donated a kidney to his wife. Evan Jones' wife Deborah was in kidney failure and was on a transplant list.

He wasn't healthy enough to even be considered a donor.

So he began to work out more, went on a Mediterranean diet, and cut out alcohol completely. He lost 20 pounds and is off most of his blood pressure medications.

Then found out he was a perfect match for his wife deb.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, most patients are on the donor wait list for about five years, before a perfect match is found.