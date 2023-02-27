Today's Talker: Screen Actors Guild Awards

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker.

Some of Hollywood's biggest stars turned out Sunday for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. It was the 29th year of the ceremony which took place in Los Angeles.

The SAG Awards honor the best in television and in film. The off-beat multiverse movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once Won the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

Some of the film's stars, Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan won acting awards in their respective categories.

On the television side, Jennifer Coolidge won best actress for her role in white lotus, and the show won best drama series.

Abbott elementary won for best comedy series.