Today's Talker: Pub from Ted Lasso to be listed on Airbnb

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker.

Ted Lasso fans, how would you like to spend the night at AFC Richmond's favorite pub? "The Crown and Anchor" is going on Airbnb for three nights to celebrate season three that just dropped on Apple TV Plus.

Mae, the gritty pub owner on the hit show, will be the host.

You and up to three of your mates can have a pint, play darts and even try some of Ted's famous biscuits with tea or as Ted calls it, garbage water.

The three nights available are October 23, 24, and 25.

The listing goes live on Airbnb on March 21. The price? 112 pounds or about $136 in American dollars.

A large diamond has been discovered at a state park in Arkansas. David Anderson visited the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Pike County when the park says he discovered a 3.29-carat brown diamond.

It is the largest diamond found there this year but it is not the first diamond Anderson has found at the park.

He says he has discovered more than 400 diamonds over the past 16 years including 15 weighing over one carat. His largest may be a 6.19-carat white gem he discovered back in 2014.