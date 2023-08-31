Today's Talker: Nebraska man pulled over after driving with a bull, woman uses Chipotle to meal prep

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, a man was pulled over for driving with a bull and a woman uses Chipotle to meal prep.

Using Chipotle to meal prep:

A mom's meal-prep hack is going viral for the food she uses.

In the videos posted on Instagram and TikTok, Samantha Mathews does her version of meal-prep... using Chipotle.

Her husband asked her "Wouldn't it just be easier to leave it all in the fridge and then scoop it out as needed?"

Mathews' response was, "No, that's not meal prepping."

Her husband goes on to thank the employees at Chipotle for helping his wife "Meal-prep."

The couple's video has received over 34,000 likes on Instagram.

Man pulled over after driving with a bull in the passenger seat:

Police in Nebraska pulled over a driver with an unusual passenger to say the very least.

Officers were shocked when they saw a full-size bull in the passenger seat of the compact car.

Police say they received calls about a cow riding shotgun in a car on the highway.

They thought it was going to be a calf or something small.

Nope, instead it was a bull by the name of "Howdy Doody."

The driver got off with just a warning from police.