Today's Talker: Madonna recovers from infection, the Bucks make franchise history

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker. Today we are talking about Madonna who had a stay in the ICU and the Bucks, who just made franchise history!

Madonna is recovering after ICU stay:

Madonna is delaying her upcoming tour as she recovers after a stay in an intensive care unit. Her manager says the stay lasted several days and was brought on due to a "serious bacterial infection."

The pop icon is expected to make a full recovery but remains under medical care as she improves.

Madonna was scheduled to kick off "The Celebration Tour" in Canada on July 15th.

The show was going to span North America and Europe and wrap in Mexico at the end of January. Live Nation, the tour's promoter, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Milwaukee Bucks make history:

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to make history. Wednesday, they announced their assistant coaching staff for the upcoming season.

Among them, Sidney Bobner, who is the first female assistant coach the team has ever had. Dobner first joined the organization in 2018 but with the Wisconsin Herd.

She joined the Bucks a year later as an intern and has seen a new promotion every year since.