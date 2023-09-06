Today's Talker: Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about another Hollywood couple calling it quits.

Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner.

The singer filed a petition for divorce in Florida on Tuesday.

The petition says the marriage is "Irretrievably broken" as grounds for dissolution.

The two started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

Jonas is seeking shared custody of their two daughters, born in 2020 and 2022.

According to his filing, they have a prenuptial agreement.

Turner is an actress known for her roles as Sansa Stark on "Game of Thrones" and Jean Grey in the X-Men film "Dark Phoenix."