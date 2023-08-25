Today's Talker: Giannis discusses contract extension, Kevin Hart winds up in a wheelchair

MILWAUKEE — There's some sad news for Bucks fans in Today's Talker. Plus, we discussed Kevin Hart and how he found himself in a wheelchair.

Giannis discusses contract extension with the New York Times:

Giannis discussed his future with the New York Times and it might have Bucks fans a little worried.

In the interview, Giannis spoke about his contract situation with the Bucks.

Next month, the Greek Freak will be eligible for a 3-year extension worth around $173 million.

But right now he doesn't plan to sign it.

"The real question's not going to be this year - numbers-wise it doesn't make sense. But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know," Giannis told NYT. "I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."

Kevin Hart lands himself in a wheelchair:

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart says he's the "Dumbest man alive" for landing himself in a wheelchair.

Hart says he tried to race former NFL player Stevan Ridley in a 40-yard dash.

Now, the 44-year-old says he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.

The two are friends and Ridley is wishing Hart well in response to his video.