Today's Talker: Fan throws object at Harry Styles, fans go crazy over Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner reunion

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! On this Monday, we are talking about Taylor Swift and Harry Styles: two massive stars in the music industry.

Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner reunite:

The internet is going crazy over Taylor Swift's friendship with her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner and his wife Tay Lautner, who formerly went by Taylor Dome.

Taylor Swift invited Lautner and his wife on stage during her Eras Tour concert in Kansas City, Missouri and that same night, she premiered the music video for her song "I can see you" which starred Taylor Lautner, Joey King and Presley Cash. The trio even shared their recreation of the Spider-Man meme on Twitter, with Swift ending the post with "Taytay is incredible in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors"

WELL. SO. I’ve been counting down for months and finally the ‘I Can See You’ video is out. I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it’s felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on @JoeyKing,… pic.twitter.com/Vw7SN924sR — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 8, 2023

Fan throws something at Harry Styles:

Harry Styles is the latest victim in a string of incidents in which concertgoers throw objects at artists mid-show. The English star was hit in the eye by an object thrown at the stage while he was performing in Vienna on Saturday, marking the latest incident in an ever-growing list of similar situations in recent weeks.

Video footage posted on social media by attendees shows the "As It Was" singer walking on the stage as an object hits him square in the eye during a "Love on Tour" concert.

He is seen flinching in pain when the object hits and bent over while bringing his hands to his head to collect himself before continuing to walk forward. Styles has yet to update his followers on his social media.