Today's Talker: Dwayne Johnson and Kwik Trip, new Barbie trailer

On this Friday, we are discussing Kwik Trip's connection to The Rock, and the new Barbie trailer!

Dwayne Johnson and Kwik Trip:

Kwik Trip slid into Dwayne the Rock Johnson's DMs on Twitter hoping the star responded. Well, he did! In a quote retweet he said, "I've wrestled in every state across our great country, drove every major highway and artery that I could fit my truck on, earning the name Kwik Trip King." He ended the tweet by saying, "Appreciate the Zoah energy partnership."

New Barbie trailer:

The new trailer for the "Barbie" movie dropped Thursday and it provides more insight into how the director squeezed a feature-length film out of a toy whose backstory is, well, thin. Barbie is living a perfect life in the idyllic 'Barbie land.' Then she notices some things aren't as perfect as they used to be.

A character named Weird Barbie gives her a choice of whether to stay in Barbie land or see how deep the rabbit hole goes in the real world. From there, it becomes even more apparent the silly film doesn't take itself at all seriously.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.