Today's Talker: Drake hit with phone during performance, Britney Spears allegedly assaulted by security guard

MILWAUKEE — It's time for Today's Talker! We are talking about two very popular performers today, Drake and Britney Spears.

Drake hit with phone will performing:

Drake is the latest performer to get hit on stage by something thrown by a concertgoer.

Someone threw a cell phone onto the stage, seemingly hitting Drake in the arm or wrist, during a concert in Chicago on Wednesday.

The phone fell to the floor.

Drake apparently was not hurt and continued the show. It's the latest in a slew of similar incidents in the several few weeks.

Targets have included Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Ava Max.

Pink had a wheel of cheese and human ashes thrown at her while performing on stage in two separate incidents at her shows.

Britney Spears seeks apology after alleged assault:

Pop star Britney Spears is seeking an apology after allegedly getting assaulted. She says she was slapped by a security person who works for basketball player Victor Wembanyama.

The alleged assault happened Wednesday night at a Las Vegas restaurant.

The singer filed a police report yesterday morning.

On Twitter, she says she wants an apology from the player and his security.