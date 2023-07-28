Today's Talker: Crocs and MSCHF create new shoe, festival-goers don't wash their hands

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about a new shoe and if it's hot or not. Plus, do you wash your hands at festivals?

Crocs and MSCHF create a new shoe... hot or not?

New footwear has fashionists divided on whether the style is hot or not.

MSCHF is teaming up with Crocs for their latest product, a yellow version of their big red boots.

The shoe combines MSCHF's popular big red boot design and Crocs' distinctive hole pattern and strap.

The design is already going viral with Paris Hilton sporting the boots on her Instagram page and on TikTok.

The shoes go up for sale on August 9th with a price tag of $450.

Do you wash your hands at festivals?

We're in the thick of festival season here in Wisconsin and a new study is revealing some festival-goers' nasty habits.

According to a study in the UK, over a fifth of 18 to 24-year-olds say they don't wash their hands at festivals.

1,500 were surveyed and 26% of them admit to only washing their hands once a day when attending a 3 or 4-day event.

One in 10 say they don't wash because "It's a festival" and they "don't need to."

44% blamed the lack of proper facilities, while 28% say they just don't like waiting in line.