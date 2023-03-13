Today's Talker: Costume designer Ruth Carter becomes first Black woman to win 2 Oscars

MILWAUKEE — History was made at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Costume designer Ruth Carter became the first Black woman to win two Oscars. She won her second Oscar for costume design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

She became the first black woman to win an Oscar in the category for her work on the first Black Panther film.

Carter thanked the Academy in her acceptance speech for recognizing "this superhero that is a Black woman."

Everything Everywhere all at Once took home seven academy awards last night, including best picture and best director.

Michelle Yeoh made history by being the first Asian actress to win the Academy Award for best actress. Jamie Lee Curtis got best supporting actress and Ke Huy Quan got best supporting actor. In all the film came in strong with 11 nominations.

Rihanna performed her nominated song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showing off her baby bump. She wore a shimmery jewel top, floral wide-leg pants and black leather elbow-length gloves.