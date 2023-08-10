Today's Talker: Corbin Burnes hates cheese, Airbnb controversy

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, the Brewers got a bit cheesy and we talked about an Airbnb that's going viral on TikTok for the rules that are posted around the house.

The Brewers get cheesy:

Things got a bit cheesy for the Brewers before one of their games this week.

Take a look here or below.

The video shows players getting string cheese after a fist bump.

Some of the players aren't quite sure what to do. But the one player that sticks out the most is pitcher Corbin Burnes.

When offered the piece of cheese he says "Ew no!" The fan reaction was just as funny as the video.

Some said "Corbin just committed a mortal sin" and "Plays for Milwaukee and doesn't like cheese. Classic Corbin."

Airbnb controversy:

An Airbnb in central Texas is going viral on TikTok for the rules that were posted throughout the house.

Becky Navarro rented the property with family and friends.

But when she arrived, she was shocked to find dozens of signs posted in the house.

The laminated signs and labels warned against things like "This was our grandmother's table please be kind to it and use a placemat."

Another sign read, "Decorative piece only. Do not touch or move for any reason. I am 10 thousand years old and will break if you look at me the wrong way."

Navarro says the notes took away from the fun she was hoping to have while on vacation.