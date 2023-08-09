Today's Talker: Ciara and Russell Wilson are pregnant, Taylor Swift receives 8 VMA nominations

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, Russell Wilson and Ciara shared some exciting news, while Taylor Swift was nominated for eight VMA awards.

Ciara and Russel Wilson announce pregnancy:

Ciara made a special announcement on social media.

The singer and her husband, former Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Russell Wilson are expecting another baby.

Ciara took to Instagram to announce that she's pregnant.

The video shows her standing forward-facing, then she turns to the side to reveal her baby bump in silhouette.

This will be the couple's third child together.

They share a 6-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son.

Ciara also has a 9-year-old son with rapper Future.

Video Music Awards nominations:

MTV unveiled the nominations for this year's video music awards.

No surprise here, Taylor Swift received the most nominations with 8, including video of the year.

Last year, Swift became the first artist to win three times in that category.

Singer Sza is close behind with 6 nods.

A handful of other singers including Doja Cat, Sam Smith, Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Olivia Rodrigo each have 5 nominations.

The VMA's will air on September 12.