Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Today's Talker: Bizarre hotel service requests

A survey has revealed the top ten most bizarre hotel service requests.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 10:21:36-04

A survey has revealed the top ten most bizarre hotel service requests. Hotels.com's first-ever room service report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries including the U.S.

And among the quirkiest hotel requests? Bison, boiled bottled water, a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order and a rice bowl for a dog! Other unusual requests include melted ice cream, cockle popcorn and a no-egg-white omelet.

Meanwhile, a Walgreens in Chicago has only two aisles. It used to offer a typical Walgreens experience -- a pharmacy and multiple aisles with multiple items. But now the downtown store just has two aisles -- and most of the merchandise is intentionally kept out of sight.

If what you need isn't on the shelves -- you can order at a kiosk and a worker will grab it from the store's warehouse.

Walgreens says it's a digital-first experimental store to benefit customers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!