Today's Talker: Bizarre hotel service requests

A survey has revealed the top ten most bizarre hotel service requests. Hotels.com's first-ever room service report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries including the U.S.

And among the quirkiest hotel requests? Bison, boiled bottled water, a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order and a rice bowl for a dog! Other unusual requests include melted ice cream, cockle popcorn and a no-egg-white omelet.

Meanwhile, a Walgreens in Chicago has only two aisles. It used to offer a typical Walgreens experience -- a pharmacy and multiple aisles with multiple items. But now the downtown store just has two aisles -- and most of the merchandise is intentionally kept out of sight.

If what you need isn't on the shelves -- you can order at a kiosk and a worker will grab it from the store's warehouse.

Walgreens says it's a digital-first experimental store to benefit customers.