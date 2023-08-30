Today's Talker: Antetokounmpo brothers invest in golf, Dolly Parton declines Royal tea invitiation

MILWAUKEE — In Today's Talker, we are talking about both Wisconsin royalty and British royalty.

Giannis and his brothers invest in golf:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers continue to look for ways to make money outside of basketball.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Milwaukee Bucks star and his brothers have decided to invest their money in a new golf league started by Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy.

The Greek Freak made the announcement on "X" yesterday.

Posting this video with the caption, "We want to make golf our own and for everybody."

We want to make golf our own and for everybody 💪🏾💪🏾🏌🏾‍♂️@Thanasis_ante43, @Kostas_ante13, @alex_ante29 and I are excited to announce our involvement as investors in @WeAreLAGC - the inaugural team of @TGL. We couldn’t be more excited to shape the future of this sport 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/OAHwLkvb0M — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) August 29, 2023

The trio of brothers put money into the Los Angeles Golf Club.

Dolly Parton declines tea invite with Kate Middleton:

From Milwaukee royalty to English royalty getting some shade thrown their way from a country music icon.

Dolly Parton turns down tea with Kate Middleton.

The 77-year-old country music legend was in the United Kingdom promoting her new album Rockstar.

In an interview, Parton told BBC Radio 2 she was so busy that she had to decline the Princess of Wales' invitation.

Parton says she thought it was a "Very sweet and nice" gesture for Kate to invite her to tea and she wants to do it "One of these days."

Adding that she felt "So bad" for saying no to the royal family.

But she also joked that she knew the opportunity would not help her record sales because Kate would not promote her album.

Rockstar is set for release on November 17th.