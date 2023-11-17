The most searched for Thanksgiving side dishes by state according to Google

Google released data showing the most searched for Thanksgiving side dishes by state. It turns out that a large number of Americans are researching green bean casseroles ahead of the big day.

Green bean casserole was the top search term for 18 states including Wisconsin. The second most popular was sweet potato casserole.

Our neighbors to the south, Illinois, didn't fit into any of those categories. They bucked the trend and the most searched for Thanksgiving side dish for the Prairie State was coleslaw.

Watch the video above to see reaction to hearing that coleslaw was the most searched for side dish in Illinois.