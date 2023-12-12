Texas woman finds unique, surprising 'decoration' in Christmas tree

A Texas woman's Christmas surprise is going viral on social media.

Brett Ingram had just come home from work and sat on her couch when she saw a wild opossum in her Christmas Tree! She shared a viral video of the encounter on TikTok, which has now been viewed more than 4.9 million times.

In an interview with Today.com, Ingram says she first heard the animal when it sneezed. She thinks it climbed into her tree when she let one of her pets outside.

Ingram says the opossum was about the size of a cat. She was able to get it out of the tree without harming it or herself.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.