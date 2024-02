We're getting a first look at some of this year's Super Bowl commercials.

You'll get cameos from plenty of stars.

In one, David Schwimmer reunites with "Friends" co-star Jennifer Anniston, who appears to forget him.

Oreo will make a Super Bowl comeback — the cookie company hasn't had an ad in the big game since 1993.

And, the beloved Budweiser Clydesdales will be making a return!

The price for a thirty second Super Bowl ad costs about $7 million. The big game airs this coming Sunday.