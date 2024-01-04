Stanley Insanity: Galentine's Day Stanley cup line quickly sells out at Target

Target is seeing Black Friday levels of mayhem over some recently released items.

Target's new Valentine's Day Stanley collection — The Galentine's Day Collection — is already sold out. Several TikTok videos show people rushing to grab one.

Target and Stanley collaborated to release the limited edition tumblers, which come in two colors — Target Red and Cosmo Pink.

"It's that they tapped into what women wanted on social media. Right, there's this narrative about being healthy and consuming more water and doing it in a more ecological way," says marketing expert Camille Moore on why the cup has become so popular. "It just tapped into the zeitgeist of what millennial women wanted, and that's really it."

According to sites like Delish, the cups are already listed on resale sites like eBay at prices as high as $240.