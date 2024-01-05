Pizza maestro divides Italy by adding pineapple to the menu

An internationally known pizza maestro is breaking an Italian cardinal rule.

Gino Sorbillo has put pineapple on pizza.

Sorbillo added pineapple to the menu at his restaurant on Via Dei Tribunali, a street known all over the world for serving pizza.

But this isn't your average Hawaiian pizza. Sorbillo makes a pizza bianca — meaning it has no tomato base. It's sprinkled with three types of cheese. The pineapple is cooked twice for a caramelized taste.

Sorbillo says he created the dish to "combat food prejudice," but it's creating quite the stir in Italy. The recipe has been discussed on national television, and bashed on social media.

Sorbillo says "Italy is split in half about it."

