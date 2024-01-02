Watch Now
New year, new you: Most popular resolutions of 2024

Physical and mental health are both high on the list of new years resolutions for 2024.
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jan 02, 2024
It's a new year, which means many of us have New Year's resolutions.

Forbes has releases a list of top resolutions for 2024.

  1. Improving fitness — 48% of people polled says they wanted to get in better shape.
  2. Get your money right — 38% of people said they want to improve their finances.
  3. Improving mental health — that's a priority for 36% of the people who responded.
  4. Shedding pounds — 34% of people want to lose some weight.
  5. Eating healthier — 32% want to improve their diets.

All worthy goals, hopefully people can stick to them!
