New year, new you: Most popular resolutions of 2024

It's a new year, which means many of us have New Year's resolutions.
Forbes has releases a list of top resolutions for 2024.
- Improving fitness — 48% of people polled says they wanted to get in better shape.
- Get your money right — 38% of people said they want to improve their finances.
- Improving mental health — that's a priority for 36% of the people who responded.
- Shedding pounds — 34% of people want to lose some weight.
- Eating healthier — 32% want to improve their diets.
All worthy goals, hopefully people can stick to them!
