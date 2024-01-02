New year, new you: Most popular resolutions of 2024

It's a new year, which means many of us have New Year's resolutions.

Forbes has releases a list of top resolutions for 2024.

Improving fitness — 48% of people polled says they wanted to get in better shape. Get your money right — 38% of people said they want to improve their finances. Improving mental health — that's a priority for 36% of the people who responded. Shedding pounds — 34% of people want to lose some weight. Eating healthier — 32% want to improve their diets.

All worthy goals, hopefully people can stick to them!

