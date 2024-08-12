Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert film premieres free in Austria after canceled shows

Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” concert film premiered free in Austria over the weekend after all three of the pop star’s Vienna shows were canceled due to a foiled terror attack.

Disney+ partnered with Austrian cable station ORF to debut “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” live on Austrian television on Aug. 10, which is one of the nights Swift would have been performing live. In an Instagram post, Disney+ also said it would offer a seven-day free trial for Swifties wanting to watch the concert film over the next week.

The premiere was a small treat to devastated fans who also assembled in large crowds on the streets of Vienna to trade friendship bracelets — a staple at Swift's shows — and sing her songs.

Swift herself has not yet spoken out about the tragic turn of events.

The pop star is due next at Wembley Stadium in London for five shows beginning Aug. 15, and authorities have maintained the shows will proceed with enhanced security.

So far three teenagers were arrested in connection with the foiled terror plot that canceled the shows in Vienna on Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

The main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian citizen, in addition to a 17-year-old, were both arrested last Tuesday. Authorities found evidence linking both to the Islamic State group. Police found bomb-making materials in the 19-year-old's home, and also discovered the 17-year-old had secured employment at the venue — Ernst Happel Stadium — where Swift’s three Austria concerts were to be held.

The 19-year-old confessed to planning to “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue,” authorities said.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said an 18-year-old was also arrested on Thursday for allegedly being in contact with the main suspect in the case, according to The Associated Press.

While police said the latest suspect had no direct connection in planning the potential terror attack, he did take an oath of allegiance to ISIS.

Investigators told the AP they are working through the “networks” of the suspects, and also said in a statement that they are evaluating physical and electronic evidence. A 15-year-old was also interrogated but not arrested.

No suspects have been named per Austrian privacy rules.

