Move over, firefighters: NHL mascot Gritty poses for 2024 calendar

The puck just dropped on a new hockey season, and a popular NHL mascot is making everything about him - but it's all for a good cause.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 11, 2023
Philadelphia Flyers mascot "Gritty" took to Instagram to announce his 2024, posting "greased-up firefighters been real quiet since I got into the calendar game."

Gritty made a video celebrating all the major holidays, from St. Patrick's Day to Thanksgiving.

You can get the Gritty calendars on the Flyers' website.

All proceeds from calendar sales will go to Flyers charities.

