More than just groundhogs: Furry forecasters come in all shapes, sizes

It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil, the nation's most famous groundhog, did not see his shadow Friday morning, predicting an early spring.

Phil might be the OG, but furry forecasters come in all shapes and sizes!

In Boulder, Colorado, Mountain Park Rangers dress up a stuffed yellow-bellied marmot to make their prediction. In Nova Scotia, Lucy the Lobster forecasts what to expect with Canadian winters.

Even Phil's family gets in on the fun. Phil's brother "Potomac Phil" is a stuffed groundhog who "looks" for his shadow in Washington DC.

In Milwaukee, the Humboldt Penguins will waddle into the spotlight to predict when spring will come. They're taking over the job from the Milwaukee County Zoo's groundhog, who sadly passed away last year.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.