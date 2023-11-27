Merriam-Webster's 2023 word of the year addresses a 'crisis of authenticity'

In Today's Talker - Merriam-Webster has announced 2023's Word of the Year.

This year's word is "authentic." Definitions include "true to one's personality," or "made or done the same way as an original."

A spokesperson with the dictionary company says 2023 showed a "crisis of authenticity."

They believe the word was popular because of articial intelligence and celebrities chasing more "authentic" lives.

Runners up for Word of the Year included X, EGOT, rizz, and coronation.

The 2022 Word of the Year was "gaslighting."

