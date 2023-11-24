Meet Stache, the Sealyham Terrier that won this year's National Dog Show

We're taking a look at the big winner in yesterday's National Dog Show on NBC 26.

Stache - a Sealyham Terrier - was named Best in Show at this year's competition.

The handler said he had a great performance, saying "he stretched his little short legs and hands and flew around this ring."

19 breeds have won the award - but only two have won it twice - the Wire Fox Terrier and the Scottish Deerhound.

The Golden Retriever is still looking for its first win.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment in the media player above.