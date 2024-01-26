Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Lions fan tests fate by getting a 'CHAMPS 2024' tattoo before the playoff game

The Detroit Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers in a playoff game. A Lions fan has already gotten a 'CHAMPS 2024' tattoo.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 09:12:40-05

A Detroit Lions fan may have doomed his teams Super Bowl chances.

The fan tattooed a bold and permanent prediction on his arm before the season had even started. It includes the Lions logo with the Lombardi Trophy behind it. Just below he's had inked the phrase "CHAMPS 2024."

Last year an Eagles fan went viral for doing the same thing — and it didn't work out for his team. Same situation in 2019 for the Chiefs and another fan with an ill-fated tattoo.

Maybe just wait until after the game is decided.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!