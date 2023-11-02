Levi Strauss CEO recommends washing your jeans in the shower

The CEO of Levi Strauss is settling a major debate about jeans, and how often you should be washing them.

During an interview with CNBC, Charles Bergh said you should only be washing your jeans if they are really gross - and don't put them in the washing machine.

"If I drop some curry on my jeans, I'm gonna clean it. But I'll spot clean it. And if they get really gross you know, if I've been out sweating or something and they get really gross, I'll wash them in the shower."

That means keeping your jeans on and washing them with soap, like you would your body.

According to Gizmodo.com, Bergh's comments came in the context of saying "the denim industry consumes a ton of water," and this is one way to reduce that.

