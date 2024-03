The Kansas City Current kicked off its season Saturday by making history.

The National Women's Soccer League team is playing in the only stadium dedicated to a women's sport.

Construction on the $117 million stadium began in 2022. The Current was founded in 2020.

The team's co-owners include Angie long, Chris Long and Brittany Mahomes — the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quartnerback Patrick Mahomes, who has also joined the team's ownership group.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.