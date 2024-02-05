Joni Mitchell, Tracy Chapman put on historic performances at the Grammys

It was a night of many wins for music artists at the Grammys. But it was also a night of memorable performances.

Joni Mitchell made her Grammys performing debut with a rendition of "Both Sides Now." The 80 year old Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famer received a standing ovation.

Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs took to the stage together to duet her classic song "Fast Car." Chapman originally released the song in 1988, but it's become popular again with Combs' cover of it.

Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to present the Album of the Year award. Dion is currently dealing with the symptoms of stiff person syndrome.

Jay-Z also used his stage time to advocate for his wife Beyoncé while accepting the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He criticized voters, saying Beyoncé has more Grammys than anyone, but has never won album of the year.

