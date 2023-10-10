Watch Now
Jada Pinkett Smith to reveal 'shocking' details in new NBC News special

Pinkett Smith is expected to discuss several topics in her sit-down with Hoda Kotb, including the infamous Will Smith 'slap' incident
The actor will sit down with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an upcoming NBC News primetime special ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, "Worthy."
Posted at 9:09 AM, Oct 10, 2023
In Today's Talker: Jada Pinkett Smith is getting ready to tell her story.

The actor will sit down with TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an upcoming NBC News primetime special ahead of the release of her upcoming memoir, "Worthy."

Jada will talk about several topics -- including the infamous slap by her husband Will Smith at the 2022 Academy Awards.

"I learned some really shocking developments that I was completely unaware of," Hoda said of the interview.

You can watch the interview this Friday at 7 p.m. on NBC 26, or stream it on Peacock.

Jada is then expected to appear live on TODAY next Monday.

