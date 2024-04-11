Watch Now
It's National Pet Day! A time to honor pets who need a little extra love

National Pet Day
Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 13:46:57-04

A lot of us celebrate our pets every day, but to doing so is especially important today.

It's National Pet Day!

The holiday is observed on April 11th every year and is dedicated to pets who may not be getting the attention and companionship they deserve. We're talking about orphaned pets — whether their owners have passed away or are too ill to take care of them.

So, take a moment to look for a chance to help an orphaned pet.

Here's anchor Symone Woolridge's dog, Ace.

Ace the Dog
Here's anchor Tom Durian's "god-dog," Bruno:

Bruno the Dog
And meet meteorologist Tyler Moore's dog, Zion:

Zion the Dog
You can watch the full Today's Talker above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
