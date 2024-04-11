It's National Pet Day! A time to honor pets who need a little extra love

A lot of us celebrate our pets every day, but to doing so is especially important today.

It's National Pet Day!

The holiday is observed on April 11th every year and is dedicated to pets who may not be getting the attention and companionship they deserve. We're talking about orphaned pets — whether their owners have passed away or are too ill to take care of them.

So, take a moment to look for a chance to help an orphaned pet.

Here's anchor Symone Woolridge's dog, Ace.

Symone Woolridge, TMJ4 Ace the Dog



Here's anchor Tom Durian's "god-dog," Bruno:

Tom Durian, TMJ4 Bruno the Dog



And meet meteorologist Tyler Moore's dog, Zion:

Tyler Moore, TMJ4 Zion the Dog



You can watch the full Today's Talker above.