Introducing Pantone's peaceful, serene 2024 Color of the Year

If next year were a color, which would it be?

Well, the Pantone Color Institute has just announced its 2024 Color of the Year - "Peach Fuzz."

Pantone's color experts describe the hue as peaceful and serene. They call it a warm, cozy, and even tactile answer to the world's turmoil.

It's also "in" with fashion designers and Hollywood stars.

Pantone says it uses psychology to pick a top color each year. If you were wondering - or forgot - this year's color was "Viva Magenta."

