Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Introducing Pantone's peaceful, serene 2024 Color of the Year

Pantone's color experts describe the hue as peaceful and serene. They call it a warm, cozy, and even tactile answer to the world's turmoil.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 09:24:25-05

If next year were a color, which would it be?

Well, the Pantone Color Institute has just announced its 2024 Color of the Year - "Peach Fuzz."

Pantone's color experts describe the hue as peaceful and serene. They call it a warm, cozy, and even tactile answer to the world's turmoil.

It's also "in" with fashion designers and Hollywood stars.

Pantone says it uses psychology to pick a top color each year. If you were wondering - or forgot - this year's color was "Viva Magenta."

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!