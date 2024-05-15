I'll take Taylor Swift for $500! 'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' coming soon to Prime Video

Ever watch "Jeopardy!" and think, "Yeah, I could do that … if only all the categories were about Taylor Swift"? Boy do we have good news for you — and those dreams of being a winning game show contestant.

At its inaugural upfront presentation Tuesday, Amazon's Prime Video announced it's ordered a spinoff of the infamous quiz show, and it'll be all about those entertainment-focused, trending topic categories.

The series, called "Pop Culture Jeopardy!", will be produced by Sony Pictures Television, which produces the broadcast TV series. The spinoff will be the franchise's first major streaming service venture.

"'Pop Culture Jeopardy!' is its own cultural moment, marking the first time the iconic franchise will premiere exclusively on a streaming service," said Lauren Anderson, an executive at Amazon MGM Studios. "With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on 'Jeopardy!' while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations."

The new twist on the "answer-and-question" "Jeopardy!" format will feature teams of three competing in a tournament-style event for the grand prize. In its announcement, Amazon MGM Studios said players are expected to be well-versed in all pop culture realms, from "alternative rock to 'The Avengers;' Broadway to MMA; Gen Z to Zendaya."

The show's host and premiere date have yet to be announced, and information on contestant applications will be available soon.

One of the longest-running game shows of all time, "Jeopardy!" has become a mainstay in households around the world. Though the original series launched in 1964, today's daily syndicated version began in 1984, and it will continue at least through the 2027-28 season after its most recent renewal.

But previous spinoffs haven't held the same staying power. "Rock & Roll Jeopardy!" ran on VH1 from 1998 to 2001, the children's version "Jep!" aired on Game Show Network for one season and "Sports Jeopardy!" premiered on Crackle in 2014 before being acquired for TV by NBCSN. New episodes of the series haven't premiered since 2016 though, with Sony Pictures saying it's "on hiatus."