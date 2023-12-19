Holiday snacking gone wrong: Canadian news team goes viral for on-air taste test

A news team in Canada is put in a tough spot when they try one of their anchor's homemade holiday dips live on air.

Golbal News Calagary Traffic reporter Leslie Horton made an artichoke dip and offered it up to her co-anchors. Meteorologist Jordan Witzel says the vinegar in the dip is hard to stomach — Horton says she didn't include any!

Horton later posted on X that the key is not to use picked artichokes.

The video was originally posted in 2016 but is becoming viral once again as people get ready to host holiday parties.

You can watch the entire Today's Talker above.