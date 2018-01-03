HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

WACO, Texas -

HGTV's popular show hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting their fifth child!

They made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram.

The couple star in "Fixer Upper" where they showcase their Waco, Texas-based home remodeling business.

The current season -- season five -- is expected to be the show’s last, but the couple will no doubt stay busy.

They also have new books being published, and a new home goods partnership with Target stores.