Goodbye dating apps, hello speed dating!

Many people are ditching dating apps in favor of meeting people in person. Which means speed dating has seen a resurgence during the past three years — at least according to Eventbrite.

Many singles, especially Gen Z and Millennials, have grown tired of dating apps. Experts say speed dating is a great option for people who make a better impression in person than online.

Since speed dating requires more money and effort, those experts say the people who try it are more likely to take it seriously.

