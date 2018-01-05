75 years of Golden Globes celebrated this weekend; here's who is nominated

The 75th Annual Golden Globes will be presented in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, with Seth Meyers as host.

Last year's awards were hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Here are some facts about the Golden Globes:

• The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.

• The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

• The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

• Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

• The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

• On January 7, 2008, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners were announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

• As of December 2017, Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations - 31. She has eight wins, also a record.

2018 Nominees (Selected):

Best Motion Picture - Drama

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Dunkirk"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain - "Molly's Game"

Sally Hawkins - "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Meryl Streep - "The Post"

Michelle Williams - "All the Money in the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Timothée Chalamet - "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis - "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks - "The Post"

Gary Oldman - "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington - "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"The Greatest Showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Judi Dench - "Victoria & Abdul"

Helen Mirren - "The Leisure Seeker"

Margot Robbie - "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan - "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone - "Battle of the Sexes"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Steve Carell - "Battle of the Sexes"

Ansel Elgort - "Baby Driver"

James Franco - "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman - "The Greatest Showman"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Get Out"

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro - "The Shape of Water"

Martin McDonagh - "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Christopher Nolan - "Dunkirk"

Ridley Scott - "All The Money in the World"

Steven Spielberg - "The Post"

Best TV series - Drama

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

Best TV series - Comedy or Musical

"Black-ish"

"Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Complete list of nominees

2017 Winners (selected): Best Motion Picture - Drama "Moonlight"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Isabelle Huppert - "Elle"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Casey Affleck - "Manchester By The Sea"

Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

"La La Land"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone - "La La Land"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical

Ryan Gosling - "La La Land"

Best Director - Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle - "La La Land"

Best Television Series - Drama

"The Crown"

Best Television Series - Comedy or Musical

"Atlanta"

Complete list of winners and nominees