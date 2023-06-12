Getting to Summerfest: Construction, bus options, parking and more

MILWAUKEE — The organizers of Summerfest are reminding festival-goers what options they have when it comes to transportation.

The festival is scheduled for June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023.

The area around the Summerfest grounds is undergoing construction. That includes left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Clybourn Street, which will not be possible during the entire festival.

Organizers recommend people take advantage of the Milwaukee County Transit System's "Freeway Flyers". The shuttles are located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare is $10. You also have the new MCTS CONNECT 1 BRT, which is free and connects the Watertown Plank Park and Ride lot to the east end of Wisconsin Avenue. Among other options: