Get a quick round of basketball in inside a Midwest airport

A Midwest Airport is creating a major buzz on social media with its newest addition.

The Indiana Pacers posted this tweet with a picture of the Indianapolis International Airport:

The Indianapolis International Airport installed a basketball court in the terminal to celebrate the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend in February, hosted by the Pacers 🏀🤯



Fans won't be able to play basketball on the court.



(via @WTHRcom) pic.twitter.com/aiyEecvPVR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 14, 2024

It shows a full length basketball court that was installed in the middle of the terminal to welcome fans to next month's NBA All Star Game.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.