Extra-large goldfish from home aquariums popping up all over the Great Lakes

The non-native fish have been popping up all over the Great Lakes -- although we haven't seen one in Lake Michigan yet.
Posted at 11:15 AM, Dec 13, 2023
A professor in Canada says there might be millions of goldfish in the Great Lakes, which grow to a bigger size when they're in a bigger environment. Experts say if these extra large versions look like the pet version — that's because they are. The fish end up in the lakes when owners either dump them there or flush them down the toilet.

So far, there haven't been any reports of goldfish in Lake Michigan.

Watch the full Today's Talker above.

