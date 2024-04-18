Elementary students read to shelter dogs

Some lucky dogs in Las Vegas got to take part in story time!

A group of Nevada SPCA rescue dogs were brought to Gene Ward Elementary School this week. Students there read books to the dogs, who were also able to get some human contact and attention from the kids.

Organizers say these events can help the students increase their self esteem while boosting their speaking skills.

"It's a great way to give the kids a really stress free way to practice their reading and kind of give them a positive interaction to make reading more enjoyable. Give them a reason to want to continue reading. And then for the dogs, it gets them out of the shelter," said Melissa Eure, the president of GC Garcia Inc. "So it's also reducing stress for them by getting them out of that shelter environment"

The dog reading day was part of a promotion for Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

