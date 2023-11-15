DoorDash warning: Your delivery may take longer if you don't tip

The next time you order delivery, you might have to wait longer for your food if you don't tip.

That's according to a recent warning popping up on the DoorDash app when people place an order.

Drivers say they rely on tips. But some customers say tipping has gotten out of hand.

Earlier in the week, we talked about the results of a survey that revealed most Americans believe they're being asked to tip now more than ever before.

The poll showed that 72 percent of Americans say tipping is expected in more places today than it was five years ago.

The least popular tipping situations are for coffee shops and fast food restaurants, according to the poll.