Don't blame just the turkey for your food coma this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is Thursday, and after a good meal comes a good nap. But do you know why?

Well, experts say don't just blame the turkey for your holiday food coma. According to a sleep specialist, turkey contains tryptophan - it's an amino acid needed to make serotonin, which is a "feel good" hormone that regulates our sleep cycle.

Many foods contain tryptophan, like cheese, chicken, egg whites, and fish, just to name a few.

Also, don't forget the impact of holiday drinking.

However, experts believe it would take about eight pounds of turkey meat to lull you into a food coma.