Diverse group of actors take home hardware at 81st Golden Globes

Award show season is officially underway and history was made at the 81st annual Golden Globes in Hollywood Sunday night.

Lily Gladstone became the first indigenous actor to win a Golden Globe. She snagged "Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)" for her performance in "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun also made history. The pair won Best Actress and Best Actor In a Limited Series for their performances in Netflix's road rage drama "Beef." It's the first time actors of Asian descent have won in those categories.

