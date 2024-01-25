Could you give up your smartphone for a month? How about for $10K?

Would you be able to give up your smartphone for a month? How about for a big wad of cash?

New York based company Siggi's Dairy is offering $10,000 to people who can give up their smartphones for 30 days. Applications must be submitted online by January 31st.

Those selected to participate in the no-smartphone challenge will receive $10,000, a smartphone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month pre-paid card for the flip phone and three months worth of Siggi's Yogurt.

